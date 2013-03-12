Summit-Pointe - Oustanding Provider of Wedding Venues

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Weddings involve elaborate celebration and huge gathering. Being able to find a place that can house all the events involved in a wedding and providing an enthralling experience for the bride and the groom is only possible by a few planners who are experienced at catering to the inexplicable needs.



Summit-Pointe is an excellent conference and event centre that has been a location for various events, meetings and weddings. Situated in a centralized location, it has been a chosen source for all major events. The conference rooms are perfectly designed to suit all the needs of a conference. The entire facility would provide a great time of learning and fun. Weddings at Summit Pointe is considered to be a blessing for the new bride and groom as they are the best at ensuring a smooth flow of events in the major celebration of the family.



A wedding involves many events like ball room dancing, bridal showers, wedding rehearsals etc. The wedding venues of Summit-Pointe are considered to be the apt choice for those who are worried about the flow of events on this special day. The events manager at the wedding venues would take care of everything that is required assuring the bride and groom to enjoy this new life they are about to embark. The events that are involved in this most enjoyable moment are made memorable with the planning that is done by the expert event managers on board. The menu for the wedding can be decided according to the occasion. There is a different menu choice for reception, the table tops and the carving stations. The preferred vendors section provides information on the vendors that are trusted by Summit-Pointe and are believed to be the best in the market.



About Summmit-Pointe

A specialist service with a super-specialty facility is what Summit-Pointe is all about. It is one of the most recognized wedding venues and their service makes it even more memorable. The center is also a good choice for conferences, meetings and other gathering events. For more information on the service packages available visit http://www.summit-pointe.com/weddings/ . To obtain a specialized service call on +1 864-699-7873 and plan for the wedding that would be cherished by everyone.



Follow Summit-Pointe on

Facebook-http://www.facebook.com/pages/Summit-Pointe-Conference-Event-Center/193079800736252?sk=info

Twitter- https://twitter.com/SummitPointe805