Summit Pointe Serves as an Ideal Venue for Weddings, Meetings and Conferences

Summit Pointe is reported to be a grand conference and event center that offers you a memorable experience for your special events. It is an apt place for weddings, cocktail receptions, conferences, and meetings. Spread across 19,000 square feet, Summit Pointe can accommodate groups extending from 10 to 600. Based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, it is well connected to Hampton Inn & Suites, a preferred destination for guest stays.



Summit Pointe has ideal wedding venues for hosting wedding parties, receptions, wedding dinners, engagement parties, or bridal showers. The ballroom colors are designed to suit all kinds of weddings. Summit Pointe endeavors to ensure that your special occasions are a blissful experience. The company has event service managers who assist in deciding set up requirements, wedding location, and decor to give it a classy feel. Summit Pointe also helps in recommending the suitable people in the field of catering, cake designing, gifts, florists, and decorations. Wedding Menus are also offered by Summit Pointe Conference and event center. It provides packages, hot and cold items, and ala carte for wedding menu. Their pinnacle catering team helps customers with planning and customizing the menu.



“Professionalism, service, and a quality product are what we have built our name on”, states Summit Pointe. Summit Pointe provides the latest technology tools that are essential for meetings. It provides access to high speed wired and wireless internet access as well as video conferencing facility.



Summit Pointe is the ultimate spot for special events, birthday parties, fundraisers, reunions, company celebrations, and awards ceremony. It also has an additional space for displays, registration, and greetings. Event managers help out in scheduling and implementing these events. The checklist for event planning offered by Summit Pointe makes the whole ordeal much easier. This keeps you stress free. Summit Pointe is located near to Hampton Inn & Suites which is quite famous for its flawless guestrooms and excellent customer service.



A cynosure for entertainment, business, and shopping, Summit Pointe is just a few steps away from Westgate Mall, a shopper’s destination. Spartanburg memorial auditorium and Chapman cultural center are places to have some entertainment and fun. O’Charleys, Olive Garden, and Ruby Tuesday are some of the restaurants to dine in.



The website has some useful information for someone who is looking forward to exploring Spartanburg and its attractions. Summit Pointe is also offering holiday meeting packages to its customers making it a favored destination for all major events.



For further details, please visit www.summit-pointe.com



About Summit Pointe

