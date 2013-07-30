Summit Vacations Announces Summertime Breckenridge Rental Specials

Breckenridge, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- This summer, instead of planning the same vacation down the shore, take a trip to one of the country’s most celebrated towns in Colorado. Summit Vacations is pleased to announce that they are now offering summertime specials for their Breckenridge vacation rentals that will make this summer vacation better than ever. People who reserve a Breckenridge rental today will save 35% on selected properties. This special discount applies to a stay of 4 to 6 nights in a Breckenridge rental provided by Summit Vacations. To make a reservation, please call 970-453-2779.



People interested in a property that offers an amazing mountain view and wide selection of amenities can stay at the Atrium 201 rental. A family vacation in Breckenridge has never been so affordable, because this property is available for $99-$315 per night. This beautifully-renovated condominium features a brand new kitchen and bathroom, and features every appliance that is necessary for to make the stay comfortable. Located at the South end of French Street in Breckenridge, visitors will have easy access to local restaurants and will be able to join in on the community activities taking place this summer.



Providing a great atmosphere to relax in after a busy day at the slopes, the Atrium offers a common living area in the building where visitors can spend time together and share stories of their vacation in Breckenridge. Visitors can end the fun-filled day by spending a few relaxing hours in the outdoor hot to or grill up a delicious meal for the family. To hear more about Summit Vacations and what they have to offer, please visit their official website or give them a call today.



About Summit Vacations

During the winter, the world-class peaks at Breckenridge come alive with skiers and snowboarders who all enjoy the champagne powder and beautiful weather. The historic Breckenridge ski resort is a competitor amongst the country’s top ski resorts because it has one of the highest chairlifts in North America, and a gondola ski lift that allows skiers to board directly from the parking lot. Not all of Breckenridge’s winter guests are there to ski. In fact, the main attraction for many visitors is in exploring the scenery and landscapes just outside their Breckenridge condo rentals, either on snowshoes, cross-country skis, or snowmobiles.



