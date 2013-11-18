SummitRacing.com Now Offers Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- For over 40 years, Summit Racing Equipment has set the standard for fast shipping, customer service, and technical expertise. Since its beginning, Summit has followed a simple formula: give customers the parts they want at a fair price, deliver those parts fast, and back them with top-tier customer service.



Summit Racing Equipment supports and sponsors the NHRA Summit Racing Series and the IHRA Summit Super Series. Summit Racing Equipment also sponsors three NHRA national events in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and several professional race teams, including Greg Anderson and Jason Line (NHRA Pro Stock), Kenny Lang (NHRA Pro Modified), and Pete Berner (ADRL Extreme Pro Stock). Summit Racing offers contingency programs to racers in the IHRA, NHRA, and SCCA. Summit Racing Equipment also sponsors BIG-FOOT, a monster truck that competes in MTRA (Monster Truck Racing Association) events.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives meet the lubrication demands of competition engines and create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines, especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Summit Racing Equipment

As an active member in the Specialty Equipment Market Association, National Hot Rod Association, International Hot Rod Association, and National Street Rod Association, Summit Racing Equipment is the leader in the high performance automotive industry. You can contact Summit Racing Equipment and gain information on the complete line of Champion Racing and Performance Products at 1-800-230-3030 and on-line at http://www.SummitRacing.com, or at their retail locations in Tallmadge, Ohio; Sparks, Nevada; and McDonough, Georgia.



About Champion

Champion is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.Championbrands.com