SumoCoupon Launches Site to Aid Online Savings for Consumers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- According to a Valassis study, 80.6% of consumers reported using coupons regularly. Additionally, more than one-third of the survey respondents said they used more coupons in 2011 than the prior year, a 14.3 share point increase from pre-recession levels. This is even higher in 2013, according to Russell Matthews, CEO of SumoCoupon, an online coupon savings hub, who's site is seeing tremendous traffic from consumers looking to save in record numbers.



Says Matthews, "The coupon clipper of old still exists, you know the type; the one who gets the newspaper and clips all the grocery coupons they can find. But, today's shoppers are more savvy than ever before. They're looking for coupons for more items than ever before. There is hardly an online item they purchase without a coupon code to receive a discount or at the very least, free shipping. In fact, digital-coupon distribution grew with 11% more printable and paperless offers in the last year. Our site specializes in these types of offers."



At SumoCoupon, the shopper uses a search bar to find the store they want to shop with and then scroll through the list of available coupon offers available there. Says Matthews, "You simply pick the coupon that you wish to claim. Most likely, some will be coupons, some will be coupon codes, and some will be promotions. Clicking the link for each type will take you where you need to go."



While the national average savings per coupon used was $1.44 in 2010, Matthews says customers using promotional codes at his site save substantially more than that on average. He says even if they just save on shipping, that can be savings of between $5 and $10 alone. According to Matthews, "One coupon may be for $7 off a $30 order, while another one may be for 20% off everything on a particular site. So, the savings are up to the consumer. Even with the country coming out of a recession, everyone still wants to save money and we're seeing more traffic than ever at our website. We are also encouraging consumers to follow SumoCoupon on Twitter to get their latest deals, as instant savings are more popular than ever. With the popularity of sites like Groupon and mobile savings to an individual's cell phone, everyone wants instant savings. In fact, mobile coupons get 10 times the redemption rate of traditional coupons."



