Sun Bum Gives a 12 Year Old Surfer $1,000

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Sun Bum, a line of high quality sun care products, is becoming known for their pop-up surf contests held around the world. Known as the Sun Bum/Bum Rush Tour 2013, this surf contest is known for taking surfers by surprise. The goal is to find the best local talent in every surf spot throughout the United States. The team shows up unannounced in well-known surf spots eager to hand $1,000 to the best surfer in the water.



Rules:

What: Ambush Surf Contests

Where: Wherever looks good

When: Whenever we feel like it

Who: Whoever happens to be there

Prize: $1,000 Dollars on the spot



The most recent featured a young 12 year old boy in boardshorts, surfing waves in the right place at the right time. To start the 2013 tour the Sun Bum team settled on Velzyland a locally known surf spot in Oahu, Hawaii. After sounding the infamous Surf horn known for starting a contest, Sebastian Williams a native of Oaxaca, Mexico, looked around curious to what was happening. He states, "When I heard the horn, I was like, 'oh, is there a surf contest going on? Cause I didn't see anyone with rashguards or anything." Geoff Auberien, Waimea McKeague, and Kai'mana Merrill, three local surfers from the area acted as the contest judges and unanimously chose Sebastian as the winner. Though he was one of the youngest surfers out in the water that day, all three agreed, he was the winner for his uncanny ability to read the sections and deliver flawless cutbacks. Sun Bum representative, Dustin Smith states, "Sebastian was killing it out there. He definitely picked off some of the best waves of the session." Way to go Sebastian.



For more information on the tour visit:

http://BumRushTour.com

http://TrustTheBum.com



About My Rashguards

My Rashguards is focused on providing products that enhance flexibility, performance, and comfort, by constantly seeking new technology and extensive research on athletics and sun safe fabrics.