Sun Business Brokers Reports That Business Sales in Sarasota Market on Rebound

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Globally, the economic downturn continues to make life difficult for many, but in certain hotspots the affluent are converging together to create new centers of profitability in business and commerce, and the latest of these appears to be in Southwest Florida. Sun Business Brokers specialize in finding buyers for businesses for sale in Sarasota, Florida, and with a record amount of businesses sold following key population shifts, the records set by 2013 could even be exceeded in the year ahead.



Terry Williams, Owner and Broker, of Sun Business Brokers in Sarasota Florida has been in the business for nine years and has sold 110 Companies in that time, but insists that 2013 is the best year he has ever had in the industry.



Though a very hopeful message for the business world, it is made more uplifting by the broader context. Last year, Southwest Florida more than tripled its rate of population growth, which created a key influx of income that helped the region turn the corner out of the great recession.



Business revenues and profits have been on the up and up as a result, which in turn has created a higher demand from business buyers, who are relocating to Sarasota, FL in record numbers from the North, Midwest and Overseas. Due to the region’s strong service industry and business focus, it provides an ideal environment for the entrepreneur to multiply income.



Terry Williams, while excited about the year in review, is also excited for the future, “Most jobs in the region do not pay what business buyers are used to making - around $50k - $250k. Their best strategy was to buy themselves a great job with an established, well entrenched, turn key business. With figures like we’re seeing, the process has just begun, and 2014 should be a great year for sellers to plan an exit strategy and for buyers to purchase profitable, growing, turnkey businesses. The environment in Sarasota is perfect for both sides. For people looking for a business for sale we urge them to make contact with us as we have new opportunities coming onto the market all the time.”



About Sun Business Brokers

Having sold 110 companies in the last 9 years, Sun Business Brokers has been selling businesses in Sarasota Florida long enough to know what it takes to bring buyers and sellers together, and how to make the best of the market for both parties. For more information, please visit: http://sunbusinessbrokers.net/