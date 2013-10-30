Sun Care in Australia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- The introduction of SPF50+ regulation by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in late 2012 means that Australian sun care is now broadly in line with other Western markets such as the EU and the USA. Many international manufacturers had already reformulated their offerings to meet the SPF50+ standards in overseas markets and so simply updated their labelling to reflect the higher rating. The new rating ensured sun care attracted considerable media attention and this had a positive impact...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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