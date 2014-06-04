Fast Market Research recommends "Sun Care in Brazil (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Sun Care in Brazil by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers sunscreen, self-tanning and after sun products for adults and children. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. It includes mass market and prestige lines but excludes sales to the professional sector, such as beauty/tanning salons. Market size for Sun Care in Brazil is given in BRL with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Brazil. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- After Sun
- Self-tanning
- Sunscreen
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Brazil. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products, Inc, The L'Or?al Group, Natura Cosmeticos, S.A., Hypermarcas, S.A., Others
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