Sun Care in Chile - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Sun Care in Chile" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Government, media and company campaigns highlighting the long and short term effects on the skin of unprotected sun exposure has created awareness amongst Chileans regarding the use of sun protection. Even though consumption of sun protection is highly seasonal, mostly in the last three months of the year, it has slowly started to shift to be all year round, benefitting not only the skin of Chileans, but also the manufacturers and retailers. The search for better protection for the skin has...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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