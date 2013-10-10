Sun Care in Dominican Republic - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The Dominican Republic is located in a tropical region and therefore its population is subjected to high intensity radiation all year round. There is little awareness of the damage that the UV radiation can do to the skin as most of the population is of African descent and therefore less prone to sunburn and other noticeable lesions from the sun. There is, however, a large number of captive European and American tourists that often have to buy sun protection when they arrive on the island, as...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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