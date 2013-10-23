Sun Care in France - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The level of innovation within sun care was high in 2012. Maybe because the unfavourable weather conditions during summer 2011 had a negative impact on sales, and consequently the competition increased, manufacturers were obliged to find ways to stimulate their performances. Players in both premium and mass sun care launched new products to be used at the beach, but more of them also brought out novelties to be used elsewhere, with products targeting urban women or athletes. Manufacturers also...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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