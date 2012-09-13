"Sun Care in France" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- The main story of 2011 as far as sun care is concerned, is the disastrous weather conditions in July and August, the peak of the tourist season, which affected sales in volume and value terms across almost all categories. Despite warmness in April and June, and another warm period during September, French consumers typically only buy sun protection during their holidays, which mainly take place during July and August, so overall sales were adversely impacted.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sun Care in Ukraine
- Sun Care in the Czech Republic
- Sun Care in Saudi Arabia
- Sun Care in India
- Sun Care in Germany
- Sun Care in Canada
- Sun Care in Mexico
- Sun Care in Denmark
- Sun Care in Sweden
- Sun Care in Greece