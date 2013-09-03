"Sun Care in Morocco" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Growing health awareness among Moroccans translated into a better understanding of healthy sunbathing standards and proper sun protection. The mass media plays an important role in educating consumers about the potential dangers of excessive sun exposure, as well as informing them about the benefits of using specialised cosmetics suited to different skin types and needs. Such a trend positively affects sales of various sun care products with demand also boosted by regular new product...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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