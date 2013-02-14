Sun Care in Romania - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Sun care products are predominantly used during holidays, whilst going for a sun tan on the beach. A relatively low base of customers uses these products on a daily basis during summer, and they are mostly women and children. Men are rather reluctant to use sun protection or after-sun care, for example, even during the holidays. The media and health organizations need to unfold more campaigns and to educate the people more about the dangers of excessive sun exposure, particularly without any...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
