"Sun Care in Saudi Arabia" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in Saudi Arabia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Sun care continued to be the smallest product area in overall beauty and personal care at the end of the review period with sales of just SR28 million, less than half a percentage point of overall value in beauty and personal care. This is partly due to a lack of awareness of the dangers of sun exposure but was also linked to cultural factors, with most consumers being nearly fully covered when outside in public places.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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