Sun Care in Slovenia - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in Slovenia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- 2011 saw a long and very hot summer, with plenty of sunny days, enabling Slovenians to spend a lot of time in the sun, be it at the seaside or by the pool. Consequently, sun care consumption experienced an increase. Slovenians are also becoming more aware of the negative effects of exposure to the sun. Thus, certain parts of the Slovenian population are inclined to use sun care products all the time.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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