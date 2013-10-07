"Sun Care in the United Kingdom" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The weather in the UK was unfavourable during the summer of 2012, thus leading to a decline in volume sales of sun protection and aftersun products. The continued economic downturn also meant that outbound tourism had not returned to pre-recession levels, thus further reducing demand for sun care products. Nevertheless, these factors benefited sales of self-tanning products, which registered strong growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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