Sun Care in Uruguay: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sun Care in Uruguay" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Uruguayan consumers nowadays are perfectly aware of the dangers involved of being exposed to the sun without adequate protection and have been turning over the review period towards sun protection products with higher SPFs. Companies keep addressing this requirement, as they have been doing in the past, to the point that products with low SPFs (below SPF15) are becoming increasingly uncommon and some brands only market the high-SPF options like premium brands Eucerin and Vichy Capital Soleil.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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