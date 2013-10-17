"Sun Care in Uzbekistan" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in Uzbekistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Despite the hot and sunny climate, sun care is rather unpopular in Uzbekistan. Sun protection products largely represent sun care in Uzbekistan. Further rise of the internet and increasing health consciousness amongst Uzbekistani consumers continue to benefit sun care. The same trend is observed in printed media, which stress the importance of sun care products. Women are more interested in such information, which makes them major buyers of sun care products. Rising tourist inflow also performs...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in Uzbekistan
- Sun Care in Sweden
- Sun Care in South Korea
- Sun Care in China
- Sun Care in the Philippines
- Sun Care in Norway
- Sun Care in Denmark
- Sun Care in Hungary
- Sun Care in Thailand
- Sun Care in Slovakia