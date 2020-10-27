Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Global Sun Care Products Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Sun Care Products industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Sun Care Products market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Sun Care Products Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.



Global sun care products market is forecasted to reach 10.4 billion USD by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecasted period (2019 - 2024).



Global Major Players in Sun Care Products Market are:

L'Oreal International, Groupe Clarins, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, and Johnson & Johnson, and others.



Market Overview:

- The sun care products market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, within the personal care industry, driven by the rise in consumer awareness related to skin cancer and aging associated with exposure to UV rays.

- The demand for self tanning products is expected to surge in the foreseeable future, and the majority of the demand is likely to be concentrated across North America and Europe.

- The boom in natural and organic personal care products is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report:

Global sun care products market is segmented by type into self-tanning products, after-sun products, and sun protection products. By distribution channel, the scope includes offline retail stores and online retail stores. Offline stores include specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, and pharmacies.



Middle East & Africa is the Fastest Growing Market:

The increasing prevalence of non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers, due to significant UV radiation, is majorly affecting outdoor laborers and athletes, due to the high exposure to the sun. Hence, people are increasingly using sun care products, owing to the recommendations of dermatologists for protecting the skin against the harmful effects of the sun's rays. Companies are also tapping the Saudi Arabian market by introducing products with new formulations, such as the incorporation of active ingredients for maximum protection. Online retailers, such as BasharaCare, are offering sun care products in Saudi Arabia. People in Israel are interested in a tanned look and heavily use tanning beds in salons, as a solution to achieve the look. The extensive distribution channels of international players, such as Beiersdorf in countries, such as Turkey, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, etc., are leading to product availability and shelf visibility of products in stores, thereby enabling consumers to choose the required product with ease.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Sun Care Products Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



