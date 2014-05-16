Sun City Oro Valley Offers Intermediate Golf Class This May

Oro Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Top Arizona retirement community Sun City Oro Valley has announced plans to offer an intermediate golf class starting this May. It’s a new golf school at “The Views” which the first session will be launching the 10th May.



The upcoming Views May intermediate golf class will involve 6 1-hour lessons scheduled for 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 24th & 25th of this month. The classes will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the course fee is $120.



Designed by the famous golf course architect Greg Nash, the Views Golf Club offers one of the best golf courses across Tucson. Unlike, the other Arizona golf communities, the SCOV community course offers a challenging play for any skill level.



The Views intermediate May golf class has already attracted many students. While approached about the remaining vacancies, the Views media personnel mentioned only a handful of seats left. Interested students should contact The Views as soon as possible.



The Views May class is the sequel to its highly successful intermediate golf class last January. The January session received much appreciation. “Beginning in January 2014, I participated in an intermediate golf school consisting of six group lessons conducted by the two golf professionals at the View Golf Club. Though one of the professionals provided personal attention to me for just a few minutes each session, I learned one or two important items every lesson. Considering both the overall instruction and personal tips, I was highly satisfied with the golf school”, said happy community member, Jim B.



When asked about why they are offering the class, instructor Kim Griggs, PGA Golf Professional said, “Akin to the trainees, the instructors too seemed to have a great time at the January class. It's so much fun to see people progress with their golf game and improve each time we have a class.”



About Sun City Oro Valley

Defying the myth of post-retirement boredom, SCOV advocates an active lifestyle for its 45+ retired community members through golf, tennis, walking, cycling etc. amidst a scenic and well-connected ambience. For more details, visit www.SunCityOroValley.com.