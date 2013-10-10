Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Sun Life Financial Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Sun Life Financial Inc. (Sun Life) is one of the leading international financial services companies based in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in providing a range of life and health insurance, savings, investment management, retirement, and pension products and services. The company also offers dental and disability insurance, education savings, and medical insurance products. In addition, it provides financial planning and advisory services. These products and services are offered to both individual and corporate customers. The company's operations are spanned across Canada, the US, the UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China and Bermuda. Sun Life is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



Companies Mentioned



Sun Life Financial Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143588/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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