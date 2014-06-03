Sun Mountain Golf UK Offers an Expanded Line of Golf Products and Accessories

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Sun Mountain Golf UK recently issued a statement that their Sun Mountain golf line has expanded. Apart from Sun Mountain golf bags the company now provides a wide array of products and accessories that complement golf bags.



Golf has never been as popular as it is now, and golfers of all persuasions now prefer golf cart bags and high quality golf carry bags. To meet this demand the company expanded its line to include golf trolleys as well. Golfers today also demand versatile and durable gear which is why the company offers waterproof golf bags and lightweight golf bags.



Research on the purchase habits of golfers indicate a preference for online shopping. With this in mind, sunmountaingolf.co.uk announced their golf trolley bags and golf bags UK are now available for direct purchase on the website. To make shopping more convenient, complete product information is provided along with price and specifications.



The trends towards waterproof golf gear led the company to increase the Sun Mountain H2NO line, which is known for its waterproof fabrics, YKK zippers and sealed seams. To meet the demands of golfers, the newest H2NO line have multiple pockets.



The latest golf studies have shown that players prefer to use carts as it is more convenient. One of the more popular ones is the Sun Mountain Micro Cart as it provides convenience and flexibility. Although there are several carts available, golfers opt for compact models with smart brackets, which is what sunmountaingolf.co.uk provides for buyers.



About Sunmountaingolf.co.uk

The company is the leading UK supplier of Sun Mountain trolleys, bags and accessories. Through the years the company has developed a solid reputation thanks to their different state of the art products and accessories, all of which are updated on a regular basis. For inquiries and particulars, please visit the official website at http://www.sunmountaingolf.co.uk/.



Contact Details:

Thomas Bennett

19 Witney Way

KNOCKBAIN

IV8 2WA