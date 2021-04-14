Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Sun Protective Clothing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sun Protective Clothing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sun Protective Clothing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Columbia (United States),Nike (United States),Patagonia (United States),The North Face (United States),Under Armour (United States),Eddie Bauer (United States),Hanes (United States),IZOD (United States),Kuhl (United States),Marmot (United States),Mountain Hardwear (United States),Adidas (Germany).



Definition:

The sun protective clothing is especially intended for protection from sunlight. It is made from a fabric rated for its level of ultraviolet protection. A novel weave structure, as well as denier, may produce sun protective properties. In addition, fabrics and some textiles employed in the use of sun protective clothing may be pre-treated with UV-inhibiting ingredients during manufacture to improve their effectiveness. The sun protective clothing could also adhere to specific design parameters, including styling suitable to full coverage of the skin most susceptible to ultraviolet damage. Long sleeves, knee-to-floor-length skirts, ankle-length trousers, knee-to-floor length dresses, and collars are common styles for clothing as a sun protective measure.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Sun Protective Clothing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Adoption of Stylish Sun Protection Clothing



Market Drivers:

The Rising Prevalence of Skin Cancer

The Rising Disposable Income & Changing Lifestyle

The Rising Demand for Skin Care Apparel

A Rising Cases of Sunburn among the Children Owing to Overexposure of UV Rays



Challenges:

Changing Consumer Preferences



Opportunities:

Emerging Demand from Developed as well as Developing Countries



The Global Sun Protective Clothing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tops, Trousers & Shorts, Dresses & Skirts), End-Users (Male, Female, Children), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



