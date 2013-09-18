Sun Valley Pool Service Offering Free Pool Service for One Month to All New Customers

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Sun Valley Pool Service is offering new customers a free estimate and the third month of Arlington Pool Service free.



After receiving a free estimate from Sun Valley Pool Service, new customers from Arlington, TX, as well as the surrounding areas, will get pool maintenance that deals with common pool problems such as algae, ring around the pool, leaf clogs and more. The third month is free for new customers. Pools tend to get dirty over time if not properly maintained but professional pool cleaning helps pool owners avoid costly repairs and unsanitary conditions in their pool.



Sun Valley Pool Service explains why a monthly or weekly pool maintenance plan with professionals saves both time and money. “If you do your own pool maintenance, you may find it to be very tiresome, and you may very well miss some small clue that your pool is not operating at optimum levels. This could end up costing you a great deal of money in the end. Additionally, you may find it confusing and difficult to get the chemicals, repair materials and parts you need to deal with any problems that arise.”



Weekly pool maintenance and cleaning plans are available from Sun Valley Pool Service. According to the Sun Valley Pool Service website, weekly pool services include a lot of little tasks such as scanning the pool for debris, checking pumps for blockage, inspecting equipment, measuring water levels, removing algae, and correcting chemical and pH levels. The pool service company goes on to point out the importance of maintaining a perfect pH balance in a pool. Imperfect pH balances can lead to chemicals being ineffective or one chemical being more effective than another. In order to avoid itchy burning eyes, rashes and pool damages there is a need for a properly balanced pool. A pool cleaner has superior knowledge when it comes to mixing these chemicals.



Along with the free estimate and free month of service offered to new clients, Sun Valley Pool Service shares free advice on its website. Clients and pool owners can find tips on their blog, such as how to clean a pool filter and tips for weekly maintenance.



About Sun Valley Pool Service

Sun Valley Pool Service is a family owned and operated business serving the DFW Metroplex since 1982. All of its pool technicians are Certified Pool Operators and members of the APSP (Association of Pool and Spa Professionals). For more information, visit http://sunvalleypoolservice.com.