Sun Writer Takes Barge Holiday, France Is Destination

A recent feature on the Travel section of British newspaper, The Sun's website sees staff writer Mike Fairbairn share his impressions of a barge holiday, France having been his destination of choice.



On the piece, entitled “Our Boat Had a Premier Cru”, the travel writer details his holiday travelling the waterways of the French region of Burgundy aboard a luxury barge. Burgundy is, according to Fairbairn, the ideal region for what he calls 'route canal therapy', as it boasts the largest navigable network in the country; nearly 750 miles of waterways await those wishing to enjoy a little rest and relaxation aboard a luxury vessel.



The sheer scope of this network is, however, far from the only incentive to take a barge holiday in Burgundy; the region also boasts stunning countryside vistas and is the birthing ground of the famous Chablis and Cremant de Bourgogne wines, which attract a large number of tourists to the area every year. Other attractive characteristics of this region, according to Mike Fairbarn, include mouth-watering local delicacies, quaint little hillside villages and plenty of attractive cycling paths. Recommended locations to visit include the towns of Chablis and Auxerre, the two main urban centres of Burgundy.



When it comes to trying a barge holiday, France is quickly becoming the European destination of choice, mostly due to its plentiful waterways, breathtaking scenery, tasty food and warm climate. Barge holidays themselves seem to be quickly gaining in popularity throughout Europe, as more and more specialist and mainstream publications publish features about them and more and more of the general public chooses to give them a try as an offbeat holiday alternative.



