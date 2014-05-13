Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions Posts Top Ten Window Treatment Trends for 2014

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Spring is the time of year many people are looking to upgrade and redesign rooms—often including new window treatments. New shades, shutters, or other window coverings can change a room dramatically, and well-built treatments can last for years. When looking to purchase new window coverings, individuals should seek out an experienced, well-known company to help them find the perfect solution for their home and needs.



The experts at Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions have posted the top ten window treatment trends for 2014 to help those shopping for new window coverings. These trends are seen in many homes and design magazines, and for good reason. New shutters, shades, blinds, and other treatments can be energy efficient, as well as beautiful.



You can read the top trends on the Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions blog. Sunburst also offers free in-home consultations to help shoppers find the perfect treatment for their home.



Read the Sunburst blog post Top 10 Window Treatment Trends for 2014



About Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions

Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions is a full-service window treatment company based in Southern California. Their reputation and 35 years of experience in the industry is unparalleled. Excellence starts with their extensive product line, including their signature Polywood® shutters which are built in the USA by Sunburst employees and have a lifetime warranty that is transferrable to the next homeowner. Sunburst also offers a large variety of blinds and shades from trusted brands like Hunter Douglas, as well as high-performance window film from Solar Gard for commercial and residential applications. For additional information, contact Sunburst Shutters at (800) 505-0095 or email infoca@sunburstshutters.com.