Suncombe Provides CIP, Bio-Waste and Process Solutions

Enfield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Cleaning is an essential requirement for humans irrespective of what the equipment that they use is. Some things need cleaning often while others at long intervals. However, unlike laundry, dishwashing, etc. cleaning large and/or complex equipment cannot be done without proper tools. Suncombe is a technical cleaning and sanitary processing equipment provider in London. It has wide ranges of cleaning in place system equipment that can efficiently meet such requirement. Its workforce is comprised of mainly long-term employed staffs who have become part of the company and veterans in engineering and developing advanced yet simple products.



Suncombe manufactures equipment that has significant importance in the world and has utility in technical fields as well. Effluent decontamination systems (EDS) are a fine example of technologically advanced equipment that Suncombe manufactures. EDS are also known as Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) and are used to decontaminate liquid from hazardous and infectious waste streams for laboratory, production, research and bio-containment environment. The systems are developed according to proven and robust design principles. They efficiently deal with BL Bio Safety Level 1 to 4. They can effectively inactivate or sterilise harmful pathogens in waste stream and provide total containment of the same all the time.



Washers is another range of products that is manufactured and supplied by Suncombe and has immense significance, especially in the healthcare industry. Suncombe washers are developed with substantial clientele and are suitable for validation. Washing, drying, sanitising and sterilising mobile equipment can be effectively done with it. Its washers are extensive supplied to hospitals, clinics, pathological laboratories and various medical centres. Pharmaceutical washers are of tremendous significance in healthcare industry as it needs to maintain the highest degree of hygiene and sanitation. Washers require less mechanical handling, can clean areas that are inaccessible for humans, reduce cleaning time and do not violate regulations pertaining to environment.



Every clean in place system manufactured by Suncombe meets or exceeds the expectation of customers in terms of quality, which is the primary focus of the production department of the company. It has total control over all the projects it starts and guarantees quality in every aspect of its systems such as bsl waste decontamination equipment. Suncombe remains up to date with the latest technological development and upgrades its facilities to maintain advanced characteristic in its products. Mobile CIP, static CIP, washers, IBC washers, bio-waste systems, tanks and vessels, skids and modules, automation and spares are the various ranges into which products of Suncombe can be classified.



About Suncombe

Suncombe is a manufacturer of critical processing systems for sanitisation, sterilisation and decontamination. It was established in 1961 and is located in Enfield, Greater London. It specialises in cleaning in place, sterilisers, washers, ETP, liquid processors and similar equipment used in various processing industries catering to healthcare, food and beverages, research, etc.



Website: www.suncombe.com



For Media Contact:

Company: Suncombe Ltd

Address: Jade House, Lockfield Avenue, Brimsdown,

City, State, Country: Enfield, Middlesex, EN3 7JY, UK

Phone: +44 (0) 208 804 5555

Email Id: salesdept@suncombe.com

Website: http://www.suncombe.com/