Sundance Motel Welcomes Green River Rendezvous Visitors

Pinedale, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The Sundance Motel in downtown Pinedale Wyoming welcomes guests for the Green River Rendezvous. The Sundance is located on Pine Street which is the same street that the Green River Rendezvous parade goes down. Guests can watch from the Sundance’s spacious mountain lodge lobby.



An important aspect of any lodging is location and the Sundance is ideally located. The Sundance is located in downtown Pinedale, Wyoming where all the action is. The Sundance is within walking distance of popular restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.



The Green River Rendezvous will be from July 11-14, 2013. The Rendezvous celebrates the early mountain man history of the area. The rendezvous was an annual event in the 1830s and was a gathering place for Mountain Men, Indians, and Fur Traders.



The 2013 Rendezvous will feature special events such as Trade lectures, demonstrations, and tours. Guest lecturers such as Michael Terry, Native American Historian, and Dr. Fred Gowans, Fur Trade Era Historian, will be talking at the Museum of the Mountain Man. The annual Rendezvous pageant re-enacts a typical rendezvous while a narrator helps guide the action. This pageant carries on the legacy of “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s pageants which features full-sized horses and riders.



For more information about the book, visit http://www.SundanceMotelWY.com



Contact:

Sundance Motel

Address: Pinedale, Wyoming

Website: http://www.SundanceMotelWY.com