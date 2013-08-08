SunFine Hanger to Offer Durable and Quality Cloth Hangers

GuangXi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- SunFine is manufacturing and offering different kinds of hangers that are durable, and are made of quality materials. The hangers manufactured by the company is made of different materials, ensuring that they will be able to provide whatever type of hangers that its consumers want and are ordering.



Hangers is the item that helps all boutique shops in selling all the clothes wear it is selling, and have it noticed by consumers. This is also the piece of item that helps hotels in completing the quality service that it intends to provide for its clients. That is the main reason why the simple item hanger is essential for all people. To ensure the smooth flow of the income generated by boutiques and hotels, the hangers that it have must also be styled in a way that will help them achieve high sales. That is the exact thing that SunFine is providing, quality hangers that are designed in a chic yet practical style.



SunFine Hangers is one of the known companies that provides a wide selection of hangers, which are made of different materials. The cloth hangers offered by the company includes wooden hanger, metal hanger, plastic hanger, bamboo hanger, and satin hanger. The hangers manufactured by SunFine Hangers are all made of top notch quality materials. SunFine also offers 7 days sample guarantee for all consumers ordering the item. To make sure that quality service will be met, order management was enforced and ensured that will be followed.



The company understands that even the simplest things like hangers serves an essential role in the service offered by hotels and boutiques. To ensure that the company will be able to help its clients, they make sure that the hangers they will produce will pass the highest standard of quality being followed in the manufacturing industry.



About Sunfine Hangers

Sunfine Hangers is based in GuangXi, China. The company has been an active manufacturer and exporter of clothes hangers for more than 20 years now. The company has its own hanger factory located in the south area of China and is employing over 400 workers who help in achieving the company’s aim in producing quality clothing hangers.



For more information about Sunfine Hanger and the lists of the different Hanger products it is manufacturing, please feel free to visit its website at http://www.sunfinehanger.com/ . For further inquiry or to know more about the order details in purchasing hangers manufactured by the company, please feel free to contact the company at +86-159-773-23825, send them an email at sales@sunfinehanger.com , or fill out the email form provided at the website.



Company: SunFine Hanger

Address: 102,10/F Unit 3,TaiYuan Plaza, Huancheng South Road 2, GuiLin, GuangXi, China

Tel. Number: +86-159-773-23825

Fax Number: 0773-3604866

Email: sales@sunfinehanger.com

Website: http://www.sunfinehanger.com/