Definition:

The seeds of the common sunflower are used to make sunflower protein powder (Helianthus annuus). The seeds are nutrient-dense and can be consumed completely or ground into a multipurpose vegan-friendly cooking oil. Sunflower protein powder can also help to improve the beauty and health of the skin. Vitamin E, a fat-soluble vitamin that works as an antioxidant, is rich in sunflower seeds. Antioxidants, which can be found in foods and supplements, help to protect all cells, including skin cells, from harm.



Market Trend:

Increase The Popularity Of Floured Sunflower Protein Among People



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand For Protein Primarily Based Food Products

Growing The Demand Of Naturally Sourced And Organically Made Food Products And Dietary Supplements



Challenges:

Present Of Alternative Product In Market



Opportunities:

Increase Consumer Awareness Of The Advantages Of Plant-Based Protein

Increase Usage Of Sunflower Protein for Heart Disease



The Global Sunflower Protein Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Flavored, Unflavored), Application (Health Benefits, Weight Management, Improve Skin Health), Form (Pellets, Flour, Fine Powder Form), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



