Koster Keunen (United States), Henry Lamotte Oils (Germany), ProTec Ingredia (United States), Poth Hille (United Kingdom), Strahl Pitsch (United States), Archer Daniels Midland (United States), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Germany), The International Group, Inc. (Canada), Gugal Herbs India (India), TKB Trading LLC (United States) and Changge Huading Wax Industry Co., Ltd (China).



Sunflower wax is crystalline and hard having high melting point vegetable wax obtained from winterization of organic vegetable oil, i.e. sunflower oil. The growing demand for organic vegetable wax solution has led to its wide application which ranges from food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. The wide availability of the raw material sunflower seeds/oil is the major factor attributing to the growth of the very market. Further increasing applications of sunflower wax in cosmetic production and decorative industry for candle manufacturing expected to drive the demand for the sunflower wax over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Growing Use of Organic Cosmetics Owing To Potential Health Benefits That They Offer

- Wide Availability of Raw Material Such As Sunflower Oil

Market Trend

- Increasing Application of Sunflower Wax in the Food & Beverages Industry

- Rising Demand for Paraffin and Natural Packaging Materials with Focus on Providing Flexibility in Packaging

Restraints

- Availability of Substitute Products Such As Carnauba Wax and Rice Bran Wax

Opportunities

- Rising Health Awareness among Consumers Leading to Rise in Demand for Organic Vegetable Wax Made Products

- Growing Popularity of Vegan Diet Coupled With Rise in Number of Vegetarians



Challenges

- Increasing Dominance of Local Manufacturers' Product



The Global Sunflower Wax market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Sunflower Wax is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Functional Ingredients, Specialty Additives, Active Ingredients), Application (Lipsticks, Mascaras, Emulsions, Hair Care, Others), End User (Cosmetics, Foods, Others)



