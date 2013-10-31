Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SunGard Data Systems Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"SunGard Data Systems Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "SunGard Data Systems Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "SunGard Data Systems Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "SunGard Data Systems Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

SunGard Data Systems Inc. (SunGard) is one of the leading software and IT services companies in the world. Its offerings include software and processing solutions to institutions across the financial services industry, higher education and public sector. The company also offers disaster recovery services, information availability consulting services, managed services and business continuity management software. The company's specialized software and processing solutions automate the business processes associated with trading securities, managing portfolios and accounting for investment assets. SunGard also provides enterprise resource planning solutions for higher education institutions, public safety and Justice solutions, recovery services and managed services, and other services. SunGard serves more than 25,000 customers in over 70 countries, including top 25 financial services companies worldwide. SunGard is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the US.



Companies Mentioned



SunGard Data Systems Inc.



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