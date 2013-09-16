SunglassesIndia.com Introduces Safety Glasses Online

Mumbai, Maharastra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Online sunglasses store, SunglassesIndia.com now offers high quality safety glasses from leading brands.



Safety glasses are an important accessory for everyone working near toxic and dangerous sites. They are essential for people working in professions which expose their eyes to the dangers of dust particles, glass, sparks and other toxic materials. Unlike ordinary glasses, safety goggles protect the eyes from all four directions, so that they stay protected from external elements.



They can be used by professionals and amateurs alike. So, whether you are a construction worker or just an amateur gardener trying to grow some flowers in your backyard, you can use them to give your eyes the protection they need.



http://www.SunglassesIndia.com is a leading online store that has made quite a name for itself. They have launched a brand new range of safety glasses, which are quite wide and varied. For instance, the Clear Safety Goggles Driving Sunglasses with Anti Scratch Coating Spartan UD 81 is a great choice for those who are looking for a frameless polycarbonate safety eyewear. They are ergonomically designed to provide complete comfort. Costing Rs 499, they also 99.9% UV protection.



Mr. Pankaj Shah Proprietor of http://www.SunglassesIndia.com said, “We are very excited to provide a wide range of safety sunglasses to our customers. We had received a number of requests for safety goggles and we are now happy to fulfill our customers’ demands.”



If you live in a fog-prone area, then Clear Safety Glasses Goggles with Polycarbonate Lens Edge Vision with Anti Fog Lens can be a good choice. These specially designed safety goggles provide high velocity impact and High Mass resistant and cost just Rs 799. Clear Safety Glasses Goggles with Polycarbonate Lens Edge Over and UVEX Sporty safety glasses SI9134 meteor are also great options for complete eye protection.



For those of you who are brand conscious, the website provides many branded safety goggles too. Phillips Safety Glasses, 3M Safety Glasses and Sigma Safety Glasses are some of the most known brands for safety goggles in the market today. The high quality material and comfortable to wear design of these branded safety sunglasses makes them the first choice of people.



Earlier, finding the right kind of safety glasses was a pain. They used to be available in only few selected shops and range was almost always too limited to choose from. However, online stores like SunglassesIndia.com have made the job of finding the right safety glasses extremely easy.



To purchase your safety goggles from http://www.SunglassesIndia.com , you can simply browse through their products range. Almost all pieces are between the price range of Rs. 200 and Rs 2500. Once you have made your choice, you can add your product to the Shopping Cart. The payment can be made through any credit card or Debit Card / Net Banking. You can also make the payment when you receive the product through Cash on Delivery option.



To order your safety sunglasses or get more information, go to http://www.sunglassesindia.com/categories/Safety-Goggles/



Media Contact:

Company : Sunglasses India

Address : Mumbai, India

Website : http://www.sunglassesindia.com/