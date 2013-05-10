Sunice Collection Now Launched at Designer Golf Clothing Store Function 18

Cumbria, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Confidence is key when playing sports—and golf is no different. When it comes to keeping up a professional appearance in golf, the clothes an individual wears can help them to fit in, feel comfortable, and play their best.



For over 10 years, many golfers around the world have depended on Function 18, a designer golf clothing store, for the latest and most comfortable attire in the game. Function 18 is best known for its versatile style, especially because it offers its customers a handpicked mix of golf and high-end street brands. The clothing superstore offers a wide selection of brands, including Abacus, Darren Clarke, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, and Turnberry Collection, as well as their own line, Function 18 Essentials.



“A comfortable and sharp looking pair of golf trousers are essential and will make a difference to your golf game,” states an article on Function 18.



Recently, Function 18 announced the addition of a new Sunice golf collection to their inventory. Since Sunice’s launch in the 1970s as a skiwear brand, the brand’s collections were created out of specialist fabrics that fit well and look professional. In this way, customers can feel comfortable while looking their best.



The newest Sunice golf collection is comprised of shirts, trousers, knitwear, waterproofs, outerwear, shorts, and headwear. There are a variety of sizes available, from small to XX-large. The items in Sunice’s collection range from £27.99 to £199.



Individuals interesting in learning more about Sunice and browsing the latest golf gear can visit Function 18 for more information. The company accepts all major credit card brands, Sagepay, PayPal, and Amazon Payments.



