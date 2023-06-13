Sunlight Oracle on Beyond the Bridge with Samantha Jones

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- Sunlight Oracle, aka Sunny, is a spirit artist and guide based in Los Angeles. Sunny combines psychic mediumship with artistic intelligence to render images that represent our loved ones and guides on the other side. She is independently studying spirit portraiture as a healing modality, as well researching ways to democratize spirit communication for all. Sunny's spiritual awakening was ignited when she got sober and began to create an authentic life free from conditioning. For fun, she makes abstract paintings and collects sea shells. She lives with her husband and her dog, Fortune.



About Samantha Jones

Since Samantha was a young child she could communicate with animals in a way others couldnt, "knew things" and had vision of things to come. After the passing of her mother in 2004, Samantha built a strong relationship with the spirit world, eventually opening her medium and psychic abilities. Connecting people to their loved ones on the other side, bridging the gap between people and animals and helping people better navigate life, are just a few of the ways Samantha helps her clients live happier, healthier and more prosperous lives. Samantha strives every day to show people the beauty of the universe we live in and hopes to make a big enough impact to "change the world". In addition to being a psychic medium & animal communicator, Samantha is also a Reiki Master, certified spiritual coach, energy healer and aspiring writer. She co-hosts a weekly podcast with her husband, Danny, Spiritual Philos-O-Chatter With The Joneses. In this hour long, listener interactive podcast, Samantha and Danny discuss all things metaphysical, spiritual and philosophical. Together Samantha & Danny try to help people along their spiritual journeys, to bring more "Peace And Love" to their lives. Samantha lives in Southern California with her husband, 17 year old stepdaughter, 2 Great Danes and a Labrador Retriever. In her spare time Samantha enjoys hiking, dancing and traveling as often as she can. She is a self proclaimed "Disney Nerd" and loves her Los Angeles Kings!



About Beyond the Bridge

Welcome to Beyond The Bridge staring Psychic Medium & Animal Communicator, Samantha Jones. When our pets pass away they are said to hang out at the Rainbow Bridge until their owners soul arrives to collect them. Beyond The Bridge is about just that… what happens at that bridge and beyond. During this weekly, live show, Samantha and her guests will delve into topics such as grief, the other side, speaking to spirits both human and animal, healing after a loss and much more. Samantha hopes that with this show she can help heal some grieving hearts and improve the lives of everyone listening, both human and animal. Live readings are done on a regular basis. Listeners are encouraged to call in with questions about the episode, guest or to ask for a live reading.



