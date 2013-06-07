Sunmed Mobility Advises Consumers That a Power Lift Chair Can Provide Mobility Assistance

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Sunmed Mobility is advising consumers that a power lift chair can provide enhanced mobility for people suffering from a variety of ailments and limited mobility. As a premiere provider of power lift chairs , electric and manual wheelchairs, hospital beds and travel scooters for patients with limited mobility, Sunmed Mobility is considered experts in solving patients' mobility problems. No matter what the patient’s needs, Sunmed Mobility can meet them with products and services that are designed to create independence and convenience for those with mobility issues.



To decide if an electric lift chair is right for a particular patient, Sunmed Mobility encourages those interested in a power lift chair to ask themselves several important questions.



- Do I have problems getting up and down from a seated position? Many people have trouble arising from a couch or chair due to poor muscle tone, former broken bones that are healing, or other mobility issues. If patients are having trouble sitting down or standing up easily, a power lift chair may help.



- How will I be using the power lift chair? If patients are seated for long periods of time, a two-position lift chair may not be appropriate. For maximum comfort, patients may wish to consider three-position or infinite position lift chairs. While these chairs are somewhat more expensive than the two-position models, they offer a greater variety of seated positions in order to meet comfort needs. For those who need the chair only for short periods of time, a two-position model may be perfectly adequate.



- How wide do I need my chair? While a chair should definitely have adequate width for a patient to sit comfortably, it is important for it not to be too wide as this may lead to slipping during chair movement. However, if the patient routinely sits with a child or pet, a wider chair may offer more comfort.



- How much do I weigh? While it may be embarrassing to discuss weight with others, when choosing a chair it is very important to have accurate measurements in order to choose the right power and model of chair. Heavier patients require stronger mechanisms to lift them safely and successfully.



- What activities will I do in the chair? Patients who are routinely involved in computer or electronic activity may want to add components to their power lift chairs to accommodate these activities. Similarly, different models of chairs come with handy side pockets, drink holders and other convenient features.



Sunmed Mobility can help patients decide which power chair is right for them by assisting them with comparisons of chair features.



