Sunmed Mobility Explains How to Choose an Electric Wheelchair

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Electric wheelchairs have made independent and mobile life possible for thousands. With a power scooter , those with limited mobility issues can easily shop, move around their homes, take vacations and perform other daily tasks without assistance. With the help of handicap scooters, mobility is no longer an issue for those who do not want their inability to walk to interfere with their lives.



A portable wheelchair or electric mobility scooter can be a great investment. With the help of a travel scooter or travel wheelchair, individuals can have instant mobility wherever they go. However, choosing the right electric wheelchair can be a challenge with so many models on the market. Sunmed Mobility understands that making this important choice should be an informed decision and offers tips to help patients and their families choose the right model for their needs.



- Electric or non-electric? Wheelchairs can be manual or electric, and it is important to determine which is right for a particular individual. While manual wheelchairs are much less expensive and may be appropriate when an extremely limited mobility range is required, electric wheelchairs not only provide greater range of motion but also provide more power for rough or uneven terrain.



- Choose comfort. Wheelchair users spend a great deal of time in these devices, so comfort is vital. The seat cushion must be thick and sturdy enough to support the weight of the user without being too soft and encouraging sagging. Seats should be even or angled very slightly backwards but should not allow the body to slide too far back. Further, the width of the chair must be right to avoid cramping.



- Assess motor power and battery life. A wheelchair’s motor and battery are the heart of any electric model. The larger and more powerful the wheelchair, the larger the motor and the more battery power will be required. An underpowered wheelchair will not perform well and a battery that is too small will not hold a charge for long. For travel between home and a store, a motor powerful enough to reach speeds of 6 miles per hour while carrying the user’s body weight is ideal. At-home-only use can be sustained with a smaller motor. Dry-cell batteries are generally preferable to wet-cells for safety reasons, and a battery should hold a charge for up to 12 hours with typical use.



- Consider safety. A safe wheelchair includes a restrain system such as a seat belt, easy-to-use brakes, and anti-tip tires. Tipping over is a concern on rocky or uneven terrain, so some wheelchair models contain stabilizing bars, shock absorbers and extra tires to keep chairs upright. If travel over uneven ground is a possibility, buyers should consider these extra stability features.



About Sunmed Mobility

Sunmed Mobility offers a large variety of power scooters, wheelchairs, lifts, ramps, hospital beds and other supplies to assist those with limited mobility issues in living healthier, happier and more independent lives. Sunmed Mobility helps families and patients solve mobility problems and keeps individuals moving and active with its wide range of mobility products.



For More Information: http://sunmedmobility.com/