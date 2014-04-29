Sunny and Honey Natural Enzyme Cleaner Launches Profit-Sharing Program for Animals in Need

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Sunny & Honey Professional Stain and Odor Eliminator, the safest and most effective enzyme cleaner for pets, is pleased to announce the launch of a profit donation program, wherein 10 percent of the profits of every sale will be given to animals in need. The campaign will be ongoing, supporting no-kill animal shelters in the United States.



Sunny & Honey is committed to helping the world by providing natural enzyme cleaning products, as well as directly contributing to help animals in need of a loving home. Sunny & Honey pet stain remover is made from all-natural ingredients that are free from harmful chemicals and can therefore be used safely around pets and children.



Sunny & Honey is extremely effective as an odor eliminator and stain remover that can handle any type of mess left behind by pets, including urine, feces, vomit and drool. The unique bio-enzymatic formula inside Sunny & Honey uses bacteria that consume organic matter in order to naturally break down and eliminate stains and odors. Once the mess is gone, the bacteria dry up and disintegrate, leaving a fresh, clean surface behind.



One of the most convenient aspects of Sunny & Honey is its all-natural solution, which can be applied to all types of surfaces without damaging the material. Sunny & Honey also eliminates the need for purchasing cleaners designed for specific surfaces, as it can be used on carpets, rugs, hardwood, tile, cloth, animal bedding, automobiles, pet crates and various others.



Sunny & Honey is manufactured in the United States and has been certified by The Carpet and Rug Institute, which has tested the product rigorously and determined that it is both safe and effective. Many people consider Sunny & Honey Professional Stain & Odor Eliminator to be the best carpet stain remover available, and it comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, which means that anyone who is not 100 percent satisfied with the results can return the product for a full refund.



Anyone who would like to learn more about the advantages of using Sunny & Honey Professional Stain and Odor Eliminator is encouraged to visit the Amazon product page, which contains detailed product information as well as outstanding customer reviews. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Enzyme-Cleaner-Remover-Eliminator-Neutralizer/dp/B00J4Z5B24.



About Sunny & Honey

Sunny & Honey makes a natural enzyme cleaner: Professional Stain & Odor Eliminator. Sunny & Honey was created by loving animal owners to help improve the lives of their own little family members with only the highest quality products available. Sunny & Honey products became very popular with friends and family, which provided the impetus for a new mission – to help as many animals throughout the world as possible. Sunny & Honey products are manufactured in the United States, and the company gives back 10 percent of their profits to all types of pet-related causes. For more information, please visit: http://sunnyhoneyproducts.com/.