Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike Named Top Low-Cost Spinning Bike for 2013 by Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Exercise-Review-Site.com have recently been looking at some of the best and most affordable exercise bikes currently on the market, and have recommended one bicycle in particular for those people who are looking for a good quality spinning bike for the home that won't break the bank.



The one that was named the top low-cost spinning bike in 2013 was the Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike, which is reviewed here.



This machine has an impressive 40-pound flywheel, a heavy duty crank and a smooth chain drive mechanism, and overall is very strong and stable according to many customer reviews.



The seat and handlebars are fully adjustable to help find the most comfortable position, and the workout itself is smooth and very quiet. Furthermore the resistance can be adjusted up or down to vary the intensity of each workout, or to make certain exercises easier or harder.



Commenting on this particular spin bike, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"The Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike may lack some of the extra features that some of the top-of-the-range spin bikes have, but this is still a top quality spinning bicycle that is perfect for the home, and more than adequate enough to satisfy most people's needs."



"It is strong and sturdy enough to be used over and over again, and it delivers a smooth and quite workout that can be made easier or harder thanks to the variable resistance levels."



"Plus when you consider that this indoor bicycle is also smooth and very comfortable to ride, it is easy to see why some people have put this machine on a par with those costing upwards of $1000."



Anyone that would like to read more about this top low-cost spinning bike for 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/the-3-best-low-cost-home-exercise-bikes.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.