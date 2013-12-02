Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine Named Best Affordable Rowing Machine in 2013 by Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Some of the top-of-the-range rowing machines can cost upwards of $1000, which means that they are simply not an option for most people.



However it is still possible to buy a good quality indoor rower for the home because Exercise-Review-Site.com have picked out three in particular that have received some very positive reviews.



The rowing machine that was named the best and most affordable one right now in 2013 was this Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine, which is available from some retailers for less than $100.



This one is extremely basic and doesn't have any of the extra features that many of the more expensive models have, but it does have a useful LCD display and 12 levels of resistance, which is very impressive for such a low-cost machine.



Furthermore it has a smooth gliding seat and pivoting foot plates to ensure that each workout is as comfortable as possible, and is very light and easy to assemble straight out of the box.



Commenting on this low-cost rower from Sunny Health & Fitness, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Anyone looking for a good quality entry-level rowing machine that they can use at home could do a lot worse than the Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine."



"This one offers a smooth and comfortable workout, and although it looks fairly basic, it actually delivers a really challenging workout because of its 12 levels of resistance."



"Rowing is one of the best full-body workouts you can do because it works various different muscle groups in both the upper and lower body, and a machine such as this one allows anyone to benefit from this form of exercise without spending a fortune."



Anyone that would like to read more about the Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine, as well as a few other low-cost machines that are also recommended, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/11/best-low-cost-rowing-machines-in-2013.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.