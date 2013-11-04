Sunny Power Is Launching a 30.412MW Solar Power Plant in Henan, China

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Sunny Power, a high-tech photovoltaic company in China, is launching a project of solar power plant 30.412MW in Henan on 26th, October, 2013. According to the plan, it will be finished in May of 2014. The second phase 70MW is estimated to be started on the late of 2014. The plant is perched in Zhumadian City named Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Agro Ecological Park.



Sunny Power gave a shot on a biggest-ever solar power plant 30.412MW in Henan in 2012, a total amount of 360 Million RMB (59Million US Dollar). After nearly one year bidding and efforts, Sunny Power won this project. It's a great and exciting moment, it's not only a project, it's also the acknowledge and inspiration of all Sunny Power workers.



All solar panels of this 30.412MW Solar Power Plant will be manufactured by Sunny Power, Module number SPM-250P, a total of 121600 units. It is almost 70% of Sunny Power yearly production capacity.



About Sunny International Power Cor.

Since 2006, Sunny Power has been devoted to solar system design, production and installation. Our products are widely used in solar scenery complementary street lamp, solar killing lamp, solar camping light, garden Lights, solar exhaust fan, solar fountain, solar portable system, and so on. In these 7 years, we've done a lot of solar projects both at home and abroad. For example, the lighting project in Africa, solar street lighting systems in poor villages and public parks, donation to Haiti Earthquake in 2010, solar projects from UNDP, NGO, WHO, etc. We've made a great achievement.



Media Contact:

Mr. Alex Tang

E-mail: sophia@sunnypowersolar.com

Website: http://www.solarmodulesystem.com/