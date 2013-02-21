Sunnyvale Auto Body Shop Da-Les Auto Body Inc. Performs a Massive Repair on a 2010 Toyota Truck

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Da-Les Auto Body, Inc., an auto body repair shop, recently finished an incredible and in-depth repair of a 2010 Toyota Truck. The truck, which was totaled and badly damaged, was completely fixed and made to look like new again by the experienced and talented employees at the top rated autobody shop.



In order to complete the recent repair, the Toyota was stripped down to its frame and was rebuilt piece by piece. Almost every part of the truck required some type of repair—from the axle and wheels to the body of the truck and much more. A new blog post that was recently posted to the Sunnyvale autobody shop features photos of the repair; anybody who would like to read more about the massive repair and view the photos of the major autobody repair is welcome to visit the site at any time.



The fact that Da-Les Auto Body Inc., was able to take a badly damaged Toyota truck and bring it back to a brand-new pre-accident condition appearance probably will not come as a surprise to the many satisfied customers who have worked with the company over the years. Since the day it opened for business 35 years ago, the company has strived to provide customers with a wide range of top-notch autobody repair services. Today, Da-Las Auto Body Inc. is a top Bay Area autobody shop, serving customers from throughout Cupertino, Sunnyvale and other surrounding cities. The demand for Cupertino Auto Body shops has been noticeable high; Da-Les which is located right next to Cupertino, has filled this need with free shuttle rides and free car rentals for its clients.



“Da-Les Auto Body collision repair uses the most advanced techniques and equipment, as well as materials to bring your vehicle back to pre-accident condition,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the employees of Da-Les Auto Body are highly skilled and trained in the use of the equipment and materials, constantly staying abreast of new procedures and methods of repairing and refinishing today’s technical vehicles.



“Our dedication to quality and excellence has earned Da-Les a place among the elite and most discerning of automotive enthusiasts.”



