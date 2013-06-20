Sunnyvale Auto Body Shop Da-Les Auto Body Welcomes LinkedIn to the City They've Been in for 35 Years

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- In recent news, technology giant, LinkedIn announced it is expanding into Sunnyvale, CA. In June 2014, the company will move into a yet to be built campus that will hold about 3,000 employees. Excited about the news, Sunnyvale auto body shop, Da-Les Auto Body, which has been serving customers in the area since 1978, welcomes LinkedIn to the increasingly popular city.



LinkedIn is just one of the many technology companies to expand into Sunnyvale. Industry leaders like Google and Apple have also recently invested in Sunnyvale office space. “With all these companies moving into the area, there’s sure to be a positive effect on the local economy,” said a Da-Les Auto Body representative. “Thousands of new people coming through here to work every day will drive up all of the local businesses. As a long-time establishment in Sunnyvale, we’re encouraged about the news and welcome our new neighbors.”



Da-Les Auto Body has built a solid reputation in the Sunnyvale area as a collision repair expert catering to foreign and domestic vehicles. With a commitment to continued excellence, Da-Les has invested in equipment and training to implement the latest collision repair techniques and stay abreast of technology advances in vehicles. This dedication to quality and excellence has earned Da-Les a place among the elite and most discerning of automotive enthusiasts.



Da-Les has been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years in a row by Consumer Business Review. And, it received an award from the City of Sunnyvale for its “Outstanding Commitment to Environmental Protection,” an honor that showcases its dedication and care for the city it has called home for more than 35 years.



About Da-Les Auto Body

