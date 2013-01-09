Sunnyvale Auto Body Specialists of Da-Les Auto Body Plan Going Green Campaign for 35th Anniversary

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Sunnyvale, California’s Certified Green Investment Shop Da-Les Auto Body is currently planning the anniversary celebration of 35 years in business by embarking on a campaign to promote green business community practices. The Sunnyvale auto body and collision repair specialists serve the San Jose and Sunnyvale areas catering to foreign and domestic vehicles.



While Da-Les Auto Body has been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review, the auto body collision repair specialists are equally proud of their award from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environment Protection”. As a Certified Green Investment shop in Sunnyvale, CA with a detailed green program in place, Da-les Auto Body has recently announced an outreach campaign to promote green practices within the business community.



“While our dedication to quality and excellence has earned us a place among elite and discerning automotive enthusiasts, we are equally dedicated to the welfare of our community by consistently trying to assist other businesses in going green,” said a Da-Les Auto Body spokesperson.



As an authority in Japanese, European, and American vehicles, Da-Les Auto Body provides numerous automotive repair services ranging from auto body repair, collision repair, dent repair, auto detailing, and auto painting. The auto body shop Sunnyvale experts take great pride in staying ahead of the competition by implementing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment available.



Their drive-in estimate bay allows them to lift the car and check for damage. Fluid spills and unsafe emissions are also carefully monitored and routed for proper disposal. In addition to six frame racks, the body shop features the "Chief Velocity" Laser Measuring System, providing real-time feedback during re-alignment to precisely bring the car back to its pre-accident condition. The environmentally isolated paint shop features three spray booths with separate downdrafts of clean, filtered, heated air for optimal painting conditions.



Da-Les uses a computerized paint matching system that ensures that each car’s paint matches the factory finish. Once painting is complete, the paint is oven-baked to create a durable, high-quality finish in a process similar to that used by vehicle manufacturers. The detail shop features two detailing areas where all freshly painted panels are buffed and polished before delivery. Additionally, they clean the car inside and out, and even detail and clean the tires.



Da-Les Auto Body works with all insurance companies and makes the necessary calls to expedite the claim process. The Da-les Auto Body website explains the claim process, options for towing and rental cars as well as much more. “As we approach our 35th Anniversary, the goal is to match our reputation for great customer service and competitive prices with one of being green leaders in the business community,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.da-lesautobody.com/



About Da-Les Auto Body

The collision repair specialists cater to foreign and domestic vehicles while utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review. The Certified Green Investment shop has an impressive green program in place and is an award winner from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environment Protection.” Da-Les serves the Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose and Milpitas areas.