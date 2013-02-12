Sunnyvale SEO and Online Marketing Firm Online Advantages.net Sees Client Growth in 2013

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- For Sunnyvale SEO and online marketing expert Matt Maglodi, 2013 is already revealing client successes in bottom-line growth and online brand recognition through his firm’s comprehensive Internet Marketing strategies. Maglodi is owner of Online Advantages.net LLC, which provides full-service Internet marketing services including organic SEO services, website and WordPress design/management and hosting, social media optimization, online video production/placement, and much more.



Growing targeted traffic and conversions over a blog site or other website is vital for anyone creating wealth from the Internet. Today, many struggling small business owners find that getting first-class online marketing expertise can be financially out of reach. For Online Advantages Owner Matt Maglodi, spending the majority of 2012 providing his online marketing services to these struggling clients was about giving back to the community. Now, as 2013 gets underway, Online Advantages.net LLC is bringing their honed expertise to small and large business clients with an increasing track record of ROI success for clients.



“When I launched Online Advantages.net, my goal was to focus on bringing all the advantages of Internet marketing directly to my clients in one complete service,” said Maglodi. “I believe that small and large businesses need a partner with the expertise to handle all aspects of online marketing to survive and thrive, and I’m already seeing great results for my clients in the New Year.”



Online Advantages.net is an online marketing company that assists clients in harnessing the power of the Internet for their business needs. The firm specializes in everything from organic SEO services that increase conversions and comprehensive website designs that define brands to social Media optimization and online video production/marketing. With these and a host of other services, Online Advantages.net LLC is able to bring it all together in one package for businesses.



The company creates strategic marketing plans that bring true ROI via Internet marketing. Their SEO services include link building, keyword research and forum submissions. In addition, the firm assists with SEO content copy writing, Facebook fanbase building and other social media outreach. Online Advantages also specializes in Pay Per Click Campaign creation, high-end corporate blog management solutions as well as providing comprehensive reporting on search engine rankings and ROI statistics.



Online Advantages offers web and graphic design services that deliver highly navigable, sleek and modern website designs that work for site visitors and the business. From initial SEO friendly design, WordPress CMS design and management to site navigation & control, flow optimization and reporting, they are truly a one-stop shop. The firm works with the top web designers in the industry to create mobile-compatible site structures.



Online Advantages also offers HD web video and DVD production services to create a highly polished end-product video. They then make it available online via the client’s website, Google Places, YouTube, Facebook and everywhere that potential customers visit online. Hourly and Flat rate billing is available on their varied services. For more information please visit http://onlineadvantages.net/



About Online Advantages.net LLC

