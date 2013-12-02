SunnyView Dental Opens New Dental Office in Woodstock, ON

Woodstock, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- SunnyView Dental announces the grand opening of its new dental facility in Woodstock, ON. The new office is located at 986 Dundas Street Woodstock, ON N4S 1H3, Canada. And will continue to provide old and new patients quality dental services including adult and child exams and cleanings, orthodontics, Invisalign and Invisalign Teen, and numerous preventive and restorative treatments.



The new dental office is located at 986 Dundas Street Woodstock, ON N4S 1H3, Canada. and will continue to provide old and new patients preventive and restorative treatments including quality dental services, exams, cleanings, orthodontics and Invisalign.



SunnyView Dental offers cosmetic dentistry treatments including veneers, bridges, bonding, crowns and more, By offering sedation dentistry, SunnyView Dental performs these procedures in an anxiety free, pain free manner.



To find our more about our Woodstock dental office, give us a call 7 days a week at 519-539-8383 or visit our local page at: http://www.sunnyviewdental.ca/woodstock-dentist/



Give us a phone call and find out why we are best dentist in Woodstock and how our friendly staff can make a smile more beautiful and appealing.



About SunnyView Dental

SunnyView Dental has been serving patients in Georgetown. Services range from professional cleanings to advanced surgical procedures. The most popular patient services are teeth whitening and implants.



SunnyView Dental is committed to providing our patients with healthy beautiful smiles in a relaxed and friendly environment, 7 days a week.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Shaul Gorsht



Address:

SunnyView Dental

986 Dundas Street

Woodstock, Ontario

N4S 1H3

519-539-8383



Email: woodstock@sunnyviewdental.ca

Web: http://www.sunnyviewdental.ca