Sunoco, Inc. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Sunoco, Inc.- Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain is an essential source for data, analysis and strategic insight into “Sunoco, Inc.”. The report provides key information relating to oil and gas assets of the company along with its operations across the value chain. The report examines the company’s business structure, operations and products, and provides an analysis of its key revenue lines.



Scope



- Provides information on length or historical production or capacity data on Sunoco, Inc

’s oil and gas assets across the value chain

- Forecasts capacity of major oil and gas assets to 2016

- Reports oil and gas assets for each country including operator and equity details for major oil and gas assets of Company

- Provides summary analysis of key revenue lines and strategy

- Details on Company’s business description, locations and subsidiaries as well as a list of products and services

- Latest mergers and acquisitions, partnerships or financials of Sunoco, Inc

including debt, equity or venture finance.



Note*: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Reasons to buy



- Research your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects

- Assess your competitor’s major energy assets and their historic and forecast performances

- Identify and assess potential corporate and asset investment opportunities of Sunoco, Inc

- Support sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better

- Qualify prospective partners and suppliers

- Obtain up to date company information.



Companies Mentioned



CHS Inc. Hess Corporation Murphy Oil Corporation Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. SMF Energy Corporation Tesoro Corporation



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90535/sunoco-inc-analysis-across-the-oil-and-gas-value-chain-report.html