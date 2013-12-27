Sunovis Financial - A Boon for Small Businesses to Acquire Loans in the Most Quick and Convenient Manner

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Although the market is currently expanding with new businesses opening almost on a daily basis everywhere, the main problem that most of these small but dedicated firms face is that of adequate funds. When the finances are in place, then a solid business can achieve its best potential and they are able to grow rapidly. Realizing the need to boost the US economy, which can only happen when small companies are encouraged with financial help, Sunovis Financial was created to provide small business capital at the best rates possible. Small business owners are often squeezed for time and the application process experienced at a bank for a loan is a lengthy and challenging one. Since small business owners are already preoccupied with focusing their energy on operating and improving their established businesses, a lot of stress is created for these entrepreneurs who feel hopeless in the face of financial challenges. With the small business loan services of Sunovis Financial, business owners no longer need to feel discouraged as this is an highly experienced firm that has deep access to a broad range of capital and are actively lending today.



A lot of valuable time and money can be saved when businesses opt for this company’s unique services as compared to the normal approach in the market today by approaching 10 lenders and getting 10 turn-downs (credit denials). Sunovis Financial gets it right the first time and on time. They pride themselves on being experts at packaging and placing loan requests and obtaining the very best terms. Sunovis Financial serves as an experienced adviser to entrepreneurs and carefully prepares a credit request for them and professionally packages difficult loan applications which is one of the most important aspects that can determine whether or not the loan will be approved. The company keeps its cost of doing business lower than bank and non-bank lenders and the savings are passed on to the small business owner in terms of the lower loan costs. Sunovis Financial has been awarded as the best provider of loans for small businesses in 2013. These alternative loans require no collateral, no personal guarantees, and do not emphasize credit scores.



One of the key factors that most entrepreneurs and small business owners overlook in obtaining capital is the real cost of credit. Small business owners should analyze very carefully the loans terms and that should start with a qualified loan adviser. Choosing a Sunovis Financial Adviser will ensure that the small business owners will obtain that much needed capital at the lowest cost. Sunovis Financial provides short-term business loans from $5,000 to $250,000 to small businesses for a period of 3 to 18 months. The loans offered are generally up to 45% less expensive than merchant cash advances. Daily repayment is a matter of convenience via ACH payments. The application process is streamlined and easy and the documentation requirements are light.



Led by Terry Robinson, an entrepreneur who has been in the lending business for over 2 decades, Sunovis Financial is a unique firm that specializes in helping small business owners gain access to capital. They can provide all levels of credit for a broad range of business types and have the fastest funding times in the industry today.



Media Contact:

Name: Sunovis Financial

Email: info@sunovisfinancial.com

Website: http://sunovisfinancial.com

Phone: (415) 323-3885